Scotiabank Boosts Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$126.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$110.00 to C$126.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$114.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$128.13.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

TSU stock opened at C$110.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.71. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$34.00 and a 52-week high of C$112.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$89.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$86.15.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.