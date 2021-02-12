Scotiabank Trims CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Target Price to C$21.00

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

CIX has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) alerts:

CIX traded up C$1.05 on Friday, hitting C$19.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,195. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.31. CI Financial Corp has a 1-year low of C$10.53 and a 1-year high of C$25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$509.35 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.6400002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$38,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167 shares in the company, valued at C$322,672. Also, Director William Thomas Holland purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.93 per share, with a total value of C$1,693,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 306,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,196,646.67. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,075 and have sold 5,134 shares valued at $82,770.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.