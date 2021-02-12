Scott R. Hudson Sells 6,234 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:AJG opened at $116.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.81. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $129.12.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $48,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.