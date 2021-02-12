Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 1,028 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Scott & Selber Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 2.5% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.0% in the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 70.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.3% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $277.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $298.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

