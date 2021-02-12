Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L) (LON:SMT) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,387.00

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L) (LON:SMT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,387 ($18.12) and last traded at GBX 1,380.94 ($18.04), with a volume of 300071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,371 ($17.91).

The company has a market capitalization of £20.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -410.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,259.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,068.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Get Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L) alerts:

In other Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L) news, insider Amar Bhidé purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,222 ($15.97) per share, with a total value of £24,440 ($31,931.02). Also, insider Patrick Maxwell purchased 6,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,230 ($16.07) per share, for a total transaction of £79,605.60 ($104,005.23).

About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L) (LON:SMT)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.