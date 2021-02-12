ScS Group plc (SCS.L) (LON:SCS) Shares Gap Down to $210.00

Shares of ScS Group plc (SCS.L) (LON:SCS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $210.00, but opened at $203.54. ScS Group plc (SCS.L) shares last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 19,328 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 209.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 195.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.73 million and a P/E ratio of -37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About ScS Group plc (SCS.L) (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ScS Group plc (SCS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScS Group plc (SCS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.