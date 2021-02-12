Searle & CO. Purchases 300 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Searle & CO. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Intel were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $246.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

