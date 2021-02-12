Sector 5, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIV) Short Interest Update

Sector 5, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Sector 5 stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,389. Sector 5 has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06.

Sector 5 Company Profile

Sector 5, Inc focuses on selling branded electronic products for the educational and consumer electronics markets in North America. It focuses on the education market utilizing Chrome and Android operating systems utilizing a Google approval Chromebook. The company intends to offer Chromebooks, charging carts wirelessly, electronic whiteboards, large touch screens, classroom speakers, classroom microphones, and Chromebook HDMI connected monitors.

