Selfkey 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.02 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 30% against the dollar. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $22.21 million and $10.02 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00058903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $514.45 or 0.01079062 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00055752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,667.66 or 0.05595413 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00020523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00027044 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00034806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

KEY is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,778,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

