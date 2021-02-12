Sense Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNSGF) Short Interest Up 600.0% in January

Sense Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNSGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SNSGF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,494. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19. Sense Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.45.

About Sense Technologies

Sense Technologies, Inc develops and markets automotive safety devices that enhance driver awareness of people or obstacles located in vehicle blind spots in the United States. It offers Guardian Alert Doppler awareness system, which warns vehicle drivers of the presence of people or obstacles in blind spots that exist behind their vehicles when backing up.

