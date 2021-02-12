Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.95

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $78.95 and last traded at $78.54, with a volume of 2849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

