Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

LON SENS opened at GBX 180 ($2.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £286.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. Sensyne Health has a 1-year low of GBX 26.10 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 190 ($2.48).

Get Sensyne Health alerts:

About Sensyne Health

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Sensyne Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensyne Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.