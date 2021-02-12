Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Tender”

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$9.50. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$12.19 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.93.

Shares of VII stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,036,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,574. The firm has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$8.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$479.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Seven Generations Energy Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

