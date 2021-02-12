Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in January

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STRNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of STRNY remained flat at $$32.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

