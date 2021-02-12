SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 1,470,969 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,470,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,820,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 0.8% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,027,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,002.3% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,899,000 after acquiring an additional 264,714 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,842,000 after acquiring an additional 233,076 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $21,196,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,079,000 after acquiring an additional 222,871 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.10. 12,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,039. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.63. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $111.46.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

