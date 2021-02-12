SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,216,166 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 3,572.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,216,166 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $18,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BPY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

BPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,220,515. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.