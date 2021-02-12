SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,182.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,922 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $27,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANTM traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.01. 16,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,690. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $340.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $314.04 and a 200 day moving average of $296.47.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANTM. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.60.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

