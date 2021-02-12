SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 68,138 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 774,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,138 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $45,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000.

XOP stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.62. 111,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,946,260. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.01.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

