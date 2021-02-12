Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) vs. INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Head to Head Analysis

Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Shanghai Industrial alerts:

This table compares Shanghai Industrial and INDUS Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shanghai Industrial $4.13 billion 0.37 $427.40 million N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust $44.04 million 8.10 $3.67 million N/A N/A

Shanghai Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Shanghai Industrial has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.3% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shanghai Industrial and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shanghai Industrial N/A N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust -11.27% -4.08% -1.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Shanghai Industrial and INDUS Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shanghai Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A INDUS Realty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Shanghai Industrial beats INDUS Realty Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business. The company's Real Estate segment engages in property development activities, as well as invests in and operates a hotel. Its Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products; and offers printing services for tobacco, wine, pharmaceutical products, and high-end molded fiber packaging. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong and is considered as a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Company Limited.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.