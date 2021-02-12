Short Interest in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Grows By 154.5%

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, an increase of 154.5% from the January 14th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:AOD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,324. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $9.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,058,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,170,000 after acquiring an additional 633,291 shares during the last quarter.

