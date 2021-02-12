Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Expands By 2,940.0%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 2,940.0% from the January 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAVMY. Credit Suisse Group lowered ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised ABN AMRO Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ABN AMRO Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

