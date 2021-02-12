Short Interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Drops By 81.8%

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the January 14th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anhui Conch Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of AHCHY opened at $29.80 on Friday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily offers Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the CONCH brand.

