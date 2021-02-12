Short Interest in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Rises By 536.7%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 229,200 shares, a growth of 536.7% from the January 14th total of 36,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ APWC opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) by 242.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,428 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.93% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Singapore, Thailand, Australia, the People's Republic of China, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

