Short Interest in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) Drops By 77.7%

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 77.7% from the January 14th total of 66,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EARS opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. Auris Medical has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auris Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.85% of Auris Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Auris Medical Company Profile

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

