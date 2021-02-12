Short Interest in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Decreases By 71.1%

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the January 14th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. 20.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.45. 22,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,137. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. Barings Corporate Investors has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

