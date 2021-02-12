Short Interest in Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Decreases By 58.9%

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the January 14th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,071,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bergio International stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 18,363,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,394,134. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Bergio International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

Bergio International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. It offers a range of products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. The company provides a collection of charms, crosses, and other add-on pieces; fashion jewelry, such as necklaces, pendants, earrings, bracelets, and rings; couture line of products; and bridal line, which comprises wedding sets, engagement rings, and wedding bands for men and women, as well as handbags.

