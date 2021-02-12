Short Interest in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Drops By 61.0%

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the January 14th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

Shares of BGR stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.82. 33 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,222. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $11.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.