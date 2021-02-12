Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Increases By 230.1%

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 230.1% from the January 14th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.24. 53,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,247. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.95.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUC. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,828,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,559,000 after acquiring an additional 814,335 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,204,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,838,000 after acquiring an additional 794,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,397,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,538,000 after acquiring an additional 56,484 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27,174 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.