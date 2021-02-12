Short Interest in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Rises By 941.9%

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 941.9% from the January 14th total of 152,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:LOTZ traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.94. 68,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,158,745. CarLotz has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a used car and motorcycles retailer. It offers cars, compacts, convertibles, coupes, SUVs, trucks, vans, and wagons. The company's services include inspection, cleaning, photography, listings on major car buying websites, and management of buyer inquiries and test drives at its retail stores.

