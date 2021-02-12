Short Interest in Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Drops By 58.9%

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the January 14th total of 26,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.95. 9,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,574. The firm has a market cap of $59.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 38.48% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Condor Hospitality Trust will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 855,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

