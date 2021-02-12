Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Increases By 5,400.0%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 5,400.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DDEJF opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.47, a current ratio of 28.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44. Dundee has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06.

Get Dundee alerts:

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. Dundee had a negative net margin of 313.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.39%.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.