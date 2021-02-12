Short Interest in Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Decreases By 98.0%

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the January 14th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EATBF opened at $3.06 on Friday. Eat Beyond Global has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50.

About Eat Beyond Global

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

