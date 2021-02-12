Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Grows By 700.0%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.73. 14,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,079. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0471 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEV. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $356,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,281,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

