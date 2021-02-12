Short Interest in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Drops By 54.9%

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the January 14th total of 68,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 312,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

EMKR stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.59 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

