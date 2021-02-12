Short Interest in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Rises By 3,009.1%

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 3,009.1% from the January 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ FGF opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76. FG Financial Group has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $6.40.

Get FG Financial Group alerts:

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($7.69) million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGF. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FG Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses to operate in the diversified insurance, reinsurance, and investment management holding activities in the United States. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc in December 2020.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.