Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Declines By 80.2%

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the January 14th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SNSR stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.90. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,705. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter.

