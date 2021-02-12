Short Interest in Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNPG) Decreases By 91.8%

Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNPG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 91.8% from the January 14th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,752,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNPG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 49,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,664. Green Planet Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Green Planet Group

Green Planet Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces lubricants and additives for use in gasoline and diesel engines, and other transportation related fluids. It also develops hydrogen generators for internal combustion engines to reduce pollution and improve fuel efficiency; develops green technologies for use in the mining of rare and precious metals, and elements; and develops Fast Track, a system for organic food.

