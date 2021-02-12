Short Interest in Greenbrook TMS Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) Increases By 827.3%

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 827.3% from the January 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of GBOKF stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $15.97. 4,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,214. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $3.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBOKF shares. Clarus Securities upped their target price on Greenbrook TMS from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Greenbrook TMS from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. It offers transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.