Short Interest in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) Declines By 82.7%

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the January 14th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HEC opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27. Hudson Executive Investment has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

