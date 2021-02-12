Short Interest in IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Declines By 75.0%

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:IMIAY remained flat at $$34.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20. IMI has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $35.73.

Get IMI alerts:

IMIAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.