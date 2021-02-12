Short Interest in ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Drops By 99.4%

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the January 14th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.48. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.98.

Get ImmunoCellular Therapeutics alerts:

About ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its products include ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy for the treatment of diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targets tumor associated antigens on ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.