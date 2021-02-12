Short Interest in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Increases By 166.7%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 656,400 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the January 14th total of 246,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,594,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,162. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,587.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter.

