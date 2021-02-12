Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Drops By 97.3%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the January 14th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 879,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of USIG stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.8% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter.

