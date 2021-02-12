Short Interest in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Declines By 73.9%

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 297,800 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the January 14th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $44.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $49.93.

