Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Rises By 173.0%

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 321,600 shares, a growth of 173.0% from the January 14th total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

NASDAQ SDG traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,486. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.84 and a 200 day moving average of $89.08. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $100.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

