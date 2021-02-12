Short Interest in Jadestone Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADSF) Drops By 59.7%

Jadestone Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the January 14th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.9 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JADSF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Investec started coverage on shares of Jadestone Energy in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS JADSF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. Jadestone Energy has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.04.

Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

