Short Interest in Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Decreases By 64.4%

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the January 14th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Jet2 stock remained flat at $$19.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. Jet2 has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

