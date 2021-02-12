Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Rises By 149.7%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,651,200 shares, a growth of 149.7% from the January 14th total of 1,462,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 672,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Koninklijke KPN stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. 15,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,675. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

