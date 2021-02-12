Short Interest in Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC) Declines By 94.0%

Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the January 14th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBCC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 272,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,448. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. Long Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.55.

Long Blockchain Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes iced tea in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink iced tea under the Long Island Iced Tea brand. It also provides lemonade, a non-alcoholic ready-to-drink functional beverage under The Original Long Island brand name; and aloe juice under the ALO Juice brand.

