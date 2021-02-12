Short Interest in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Rises By 192.6%

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 615,000 shares, a growth of 192.6% from the January 14th total of 210,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

MSEX opened at $81.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,898,000 after buying an additional 54,412 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.